Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,000. Zoetis comprises about 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.19. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

