Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,317 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Welltower Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.32. 58,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

