Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,824. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

