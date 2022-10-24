Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

ULTA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.22. 15,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,460. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.01. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

