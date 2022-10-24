Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.93

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 852200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

