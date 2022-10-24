G999 (G999) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,858.00

G999 (G999) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $23,858.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007879 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

