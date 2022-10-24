Gala Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68.92 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Gala has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $232.42 million and $68.92 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,510.66 or 0.28464481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011117 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.