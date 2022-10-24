Galxe Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Galxe has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $68.81 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00010126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.62 or 0.28361150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

