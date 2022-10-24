Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00012413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and $111.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
