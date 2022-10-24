Gateway Protocol Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014935 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $78.25 million and $919,015.00 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.99 or 0.28374686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.88599291 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $959,943.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.