GMX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.15 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. GMX has a market capitalization of $287.25 million and $6.15 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $35.95 or 0.00185871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,502.69 or 0.28430621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011104 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.