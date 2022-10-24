Gnosis (GNO) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $290.45 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $112.59 or 0.00583470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform."

