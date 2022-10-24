Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

