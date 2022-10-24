Gode Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $1.51 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

