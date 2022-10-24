goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$162.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.14.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $77.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. goeasy has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $164.62.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.