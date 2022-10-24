goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$160.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.29.

goeasy Stock Performance

GSY traded up C$2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,861. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$95.00 and a 12 month high of C$206.06. The company has a current ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.78.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.8999993 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

