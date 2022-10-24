Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 88.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $93,952.43 and approximately $259.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

