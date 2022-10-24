Golem Trading Down 2.2% This Week (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $256.94 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars.

