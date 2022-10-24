Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $2,564.99 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,564.99 or 0.13262378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $104,287.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
