Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.7 %

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. 99,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

