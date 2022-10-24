Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.54

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 25886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBOOY shares. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

