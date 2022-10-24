Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.54

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 25886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBOOY shares. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.