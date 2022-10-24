Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of TV stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 64.22%. The company had revenue of $925.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.38 million. Research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

