Guggenheim Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $54.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,081. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.