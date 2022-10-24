Guggenheim Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $25.50. 150,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

