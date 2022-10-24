Guggenheim Trims Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Price to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.62. 13,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after buying an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after buying an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.