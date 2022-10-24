GXChain (GXC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,873.00

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $438.79 million and $1,873.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00019308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006972 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008804 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

