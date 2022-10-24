GYEN Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and approximately $143,946.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.