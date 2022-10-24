Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 11,141 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

