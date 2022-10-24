Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

