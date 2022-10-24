Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 33,788 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of FTNT opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

