Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.