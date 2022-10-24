Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 45.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.18 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

