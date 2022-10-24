Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71. The firm has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

