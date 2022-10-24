Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,603 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $308.44 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

