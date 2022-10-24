Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $283,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 120.5% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 54.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,822.79 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,843.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,965.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,512.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

