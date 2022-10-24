Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $850.00 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $852.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

