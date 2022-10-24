Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

