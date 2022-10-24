Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in ASML by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $471.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a research note on Friday. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

