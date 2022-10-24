Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) PT Lowered to $36.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $41.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

HE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.