Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.