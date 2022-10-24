HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.43.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $11.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,177. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

