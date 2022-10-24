HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Trading Up 3.3% Following Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $204.40 and last traded at $203.09. Approximately 34,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,725,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day moving average is $205.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

