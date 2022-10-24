Head to Head Analysis: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) vs. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.33 $8.44 million $1.44 18.48 U.S. Bancorp $23.71 billion 2.54 $7.96 billion $4.21 9.62

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 13.13% 6.44% 0.57% U.S. Bancorp 26.01% 15.25% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Old Point Financial and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Old Point Financial and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 0 10 5 0 2.33

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $55.11, indicating a potential upside of 36.04%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Old Point Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, multi-family and second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. It operates 14 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,230 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through on-line services, over mobile devices, and other distribution channels; and operated a network of 4,059 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

