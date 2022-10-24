Head-To-Head Comparison: Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) vs. N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get N-able alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares N-able and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $346.46 million 5.40 $110,000.00 $0.07 148.31 Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.88 -$14.89 million ($0.57) -3.51

Risk and Volatility

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

N-able has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for N-able and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

N-able presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given N-able’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 3.71% 4.51% 2.64% Great Elm Group -21.91% -31.17% -9.42%

Summary

N-able beats Great Elm Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.