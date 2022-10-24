Hedera (HBAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.18 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $34.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00081760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025001 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007964 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05923219 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $23,320,220.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

