Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.17

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.17 and last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 14304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.