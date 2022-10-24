Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,834 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $50,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Henry Schein by 36.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,421.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

