Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.58.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Herc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

