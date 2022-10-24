Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,272.84%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

