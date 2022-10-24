Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.32 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.